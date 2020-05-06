The Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling car in the U.K. during April to mark the first time ever an EV has been a monthly sales leader, according to Motor Trend.

There are a couple of qualifiers to note. The distinction came during the lowest overall sales month (-97% Y/Y) of the British auto industry since 1946 and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) topped the list by selling just 658 Model 3s during the month. Tesla also has the ability to deliver cars more easily during the national shutdown than some peers.

The Ford Fiesta is the top-selling car in the U.K. on a YTD comparison, followed by the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus.