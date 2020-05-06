Digital Colony, the digital infrastructure investment platform of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) secures C$255M (US$181M) in financing through the recapitalization of Beanfield Metroconnect, an independent telecommunications infrastructure provider in Canada.

In connection with this transaction, the company has acquired the metro network of Aptum Technologies, a global hybrid cloud and managed services provider.

The financing includes a first lien term loan and a revolving credit facility.

Through the acquisition of Aptum’s metro network, Beanfield will enhance connectivity services and fiber solution capabilities in Toronto while expanding its presence in Montreal following the recent acquisition of regional telecom fiber services provider OpenFace.