Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +2.2% pre-market after reporting Q1 results including adjusted funds flow of C$0.59/share, ahead of C$0.56 analyst consensus estimate but well below C$0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, Crescent Point came in with a C$2.32B Q1 loss, or C$4.40/share, after taking a C$3.56B impairment due to the plunge in oil prices; a year ago, the company reported a C$1.9M profit.

The company cut its capital spending plan and production guidance earlier this year due to COVID-19, and reaffirms full-year capex of C$650M-C$700M, down from its original budget of more than C$1B.

Crescent Point forecasts full-year production of 110K-114K boe/day if shut-in production remains offline for the remainder of the year.