Nano cap Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) jumps 39% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that commercialization partner Polyrizon Ltd. has filed an application with the USPTO for a patent relating to formulations and methods for preventing coronavirus infections.

The proposed patent will cover biological gels developed at Polyrizon that prevent the interaction of viruses with mucous membranes. The polymer gels increase the protective barrier on the surface of mucous membranes and, according to the company, aid in the removal of viral particles therefrom.

Last month the companies inked a binding letter of intent to jointly market and commercialize Polyrizon products with a focus on a particular Biogel to protect against COVID-19 infection. Under the terms of the deal, Medigus has exclusive rights to market and distribute the products for four years after FDA approvals.

Medigus has also established a 20% stake in Polyrizon with an option to increase its investment to 30%.