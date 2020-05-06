Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Q1 core net operating EPS of 51 cents declines from 66 cents in Q4 2019, driven by lower net periodic interest benefit from pay-fixed interest rate swaps and lower TBA drop income in addition to higher G&A expenses and preferred stock dividends.

Per-share figure falls 1 cent short of the average analyst estimate of 52 cents.

Net book value of $16.07 per common share at March 31, 2020 vs. $18.01 at Dec. 31, 2019, largely due to widening credit spreads in agency CMBS and CMBS IO.

Reduced its MBS portfolio by ~28% to $3.7B as of March 31, 2020, primarily through sales of $1.8B in agency RMBS and $0.2B of agency CMBS at a realized gain of $84.8M.

As of March 31, 2020, 63% of investments were agency CMBS and 25% were agency RMBS compared with 39% and 52%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2019.

After Q1 end, Dynex sold $1.5B in agency CMBS with minimal reinvestment of proceeds and paid off related pruchase agreement borrowings, which were $1.3B as of March 31, 2020.

As such, leverage and liquidity have materially changed since March 31, 2020.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Dynex Capital reports Q1 results (May 6)