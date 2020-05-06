Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is up 12% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that the first participants have been dosed in a 300-subject Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating cell therapy remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients with moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on ventilator support.

The primary endpoint is all-cause mortality with 30 days of randomization compared to placebo plus standard-of-care treatment.

The company is developing remestemcel-L for various inflammatory conditions, including acute graft-versus-host disease. It works by downregulating production of pro-inflammatory proteins (cytokines) while increasing production of anti-inflammatory cytokines.