Leaving ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) Knowledge virtual conference "incrementally bullish," BofA maintains a Buy rating and raises the price target from $370 to $408.

The firm says that "NOW has proven to be a key business continuity tool during the COVID-19 crisis and is now solidifying itself as a key tool to enable remote employees to eventually return to work."

BofA reiterates NOW as a top pick "given its rising relevance in customers' IT spending priority, enabling higher productivity and business continuity, and solidifying its path towards $10bn+ in revs LT."