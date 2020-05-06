Dividend survives at Wyndham Destinations
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) reports vacation ownership revenue fell 40% Y/Y to $409M in Q1 vs. $618M consensus. Volume per guest was down 12%.
- The company generated an EBITDA loss of $44M during the quarter vs. the $205M profit a year ago.
- Balance sheet update: "As of March 31, 2020, the Company's leverage ratio for covenant purposes was 2.9x. As a precautionary measure, and to ensure adequate liquidity for a sustained period, the Company drew its $1.0 billion Revolving Credit Facility at the end of March to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility."
- Looking ahead, Wyndham reaffirms its dividend policy. Due to resort closures and the current economic downturn resulting from COVID-19, the company evaluated the potential impact of the global pandemic on its owners' ability to repay their contract receivables given the increase in unemployment.
- WYND is flat in premarket trading.
