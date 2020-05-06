Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable sales decreased 3.5% in Q1.

The company estimates that COVID-19 was a ~3% headwind to sales and had a 0.7% impact on total segment operating margin, or $0.21/diluted share in the quarter.

Acquisition contributed 5.3% point of growth in sales for the quarter.

Automotive group net sales -1.6%, Industrial net sales -7.7% and Business Products net sales -2.3%.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 32.9%.

Operating margin rate down 70 bps to 6.1%.

The company returned $207M to shareholders during the quarter, including $111M in the form of quarterly dividends and $96M in share repurchases.

The company withdrew its FY2020 guidance, due to the economic uncertainty as a result of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

