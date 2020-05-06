Treasury launches 20-year bond as borrowing needs soar

The Treasury next week will seek to raise a record $96B, including issuing 20-year paper for the first time in about 35 years.

The refunding anticipates selling $20B of the 20-year bonds, along with $32B of 10-year notes, and $22B of 30-year paper.

These are big numbers, but just a fraction of the $3T the government will be looking to borrow in Q2, and $4.5T for the entire fiscal year.

The heavy weighting in this refunding toward the long end of the curve looks to have sent long-end yields higher. The 10-year is up 4.4 basis points to 0.707% TLT -0.6% premarket.

Related ETFs: TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, SPTL, TBF, ZROZ, TTT, TLH, UBT, VUSTX, DLBL-OLD, TYBS, SCHQ, OPER