Nio (NYSE:NIO) rallies after reporting April deliveries were up 181% and landing an upgrade from Bank of America to a Buy rating from Neutral.

The firm expects Nio to get even more government support after the Hefei deal to help improve cash flow.

BofA's four key points on the Chinese EV automaker: "1) higher volume sales forecasts for 2020-21; 2) easing of uncertainty associated with fund raising after the investment agreement with Hefei government; 3) likely improvement in vehicle gross margin on higher sales and cost-reduction measures; and 4) new EV purchase subsidy scheme should support the company."

