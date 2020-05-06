Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 results:

Revenues: $1,534M (+5.4%); Companion Animal: $797M (+9.3%); Livestock: $717M (+1.4%); Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $20M (+5.3%).

Net Income: $423M (+35.6%); EPS: $0.88 (+35.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $455M (+7.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.95 (+8.0%).

2020 Guidance: Revenue: $5.950B - 6.250B from $6.650B - 6.800B; non-GAAP net income: $1.520B - 1.640B from $1.865B - 1.915B; EPS: $2.80 - 3.07 from $3.53 - 3.65; non-GAAP EPS: $3.17 - 3.42 from $3.90 - 4.00.

Shares are down 4% premarket.

