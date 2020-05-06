Onto Innovation reports Q1 beats, mixed outlook

  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Q1 highlights: Revenue totaled $139.9M (+129.8% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit margin was 45%, as compared to 53% a year ago.
  • OpEx totaled $67.9M (+7.9% Q/Q).
  • Cash and marketable securities of $291.9M (March 31, 2020).
  • The company repurchased $34M of the Company’s stock in Q1 and an additional $18M in April 2020 totaling 1.9M shares.
  • The Company expects Q2 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of  $0.29-$0.41 vs. a consensus of $0.36 and Revenue of ~$127.25M-$138M vs. a $135M.
  • Previously: Onto Innovation EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 5)
