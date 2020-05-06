Onto Innovation reports Q1 beats, mixed outlook
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
- Q1 highlights: Revenue totaled $139.9M (+129.8% Y/Y).
- Gross profit margin was 45%, as compared to 53% a year ago.
- OpEx totaled $67.9M (+7.9% Q/Q).
- Cash and marketable securities of $291.9M (March 31, 2020).
- The company repurchased $34M of the Company’s stock in Q1 and an additional $18M in April 2020 totaling 1.9M shares.
- The Company expects Q2 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.29-$0.41 vs. a consensus of $0.36 and Revenue of ~$127.25M-$138M vs. a $135M.
