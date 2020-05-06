Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Q1 core FFO per share of 43 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 41 cents and slipped from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $79.2M trails the $79.6M consensus and rose from $75.5M a year ago.

Portfolio is 99.6% leased with 9.0-year weighted average remaining lease term, up from 8.1 years a year earlier.

Collected 98% of April cash rents as of April 30, 2020; collected 100% of cash rent due during April in the U.K., 99% in Europe, and 96% in the U.S.

Liquidity of $367M after borrowing an additional $205.0M under its credit facility in March to enhance financial flexibility in response to COVID-19.

During Q1, GNL acquired 10 net leased assets for an aggregate contract purchase price of ~$113.9M; it didn't dispose of any properties during the quarter.

Q1 net operating income of $71.9M increased 5.5% Y/Y.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

