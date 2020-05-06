B2Gold scores quarterly records for gold revenue, cash flow
May 06, 2020
- B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) +2.7% pre-market after reporting in-line Q1 results, maintaining full-year guidance for production and costs, and raising its quarterly dividend to $0.02/share.
- Q1 gold production jumped 25% Y/Y to 250K oz., above budget by 7%, while all-in sustaining costs fell 6% to $695/oz. of gold sold, below budget by $110/oz.
- B2Gold says Q1 consolidated gold revenue from its three operating mines hit a quarterly record $380M, up 44% Y/Y, and consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities from the three mines soared 151% to $216M.
- Q1 average realized gold price surged 22% to $1,588/oz. from $1,298/oz. in the year-ago quarter.
- B2Gold maintains FY 2020 production guidance of 1M-1.05M oz. of gold with AISC of $780-$820/oz. sold.
- While mining operations have returned to full capacity, development of the Gramalote Project has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.