B2Gold scores quarterly records for gold revenue, cash flow

May 06, 2020 8:59 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)BTGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG+2.7% pre-market after reporting in-line Q1 results, maintaining full-year guidance for production and costs, and raising its quarterly dividend to $0.02/share.
  • Q1 gold production jumped 25% Y/Y to 250K oz., above budget by 7%, while all-in sustaining costs fell 6% to $695/oz. of gold sold, below budget by $110/oz.
  • B2Gold says Q1 consolidated gold revenue from its three operating mines hit a quarterly record $380M, up 44% Y/Y, and consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities from the three mines soared 151% to $216M.
  • Q1 average realized gold price surged 22% to $1,588/oz. from $1,298/oz. in the year-ago quarter.
  • B2Gold maintains FY 2020 production guidance of 1M-1.05M oz. of gold with AISC of $780-$820/oz. sold.
  • While mining operations have returned to full capacity, development of the Gramalote Project has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
