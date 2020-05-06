Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) soars after reporting Q1 adjusted EBITDA ahead of expectations ($35.2M vs. $30.3M consensus). Adjusted EBITDA was 24% of revenue vs. 25% a year ago, despite fewer dealer customers and lower ARPD than in the prior year.

Business update: "Prior to the COVID-19 impact, the company believed that it was in a position to deliver a robust second half of the year and to exit the year with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have and will negatively impact results of operations, cash flow and financial position."

CARS +19.25% premarket to $5.39.

