Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) acquires AdvisorEngine, a digital wealth platform and provider of technology and consulting services to more than 1,200 financial advisory firms in the U.S.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

AdvisorEngine and Franklin Templeton will co-create new proprietary solutions, including goals-based financial planning tools, digital portfolio construction analytics and research-enabled practice management services to help financial advisors enhance their wealth management offerings.

AdvisorEngine will continue to build out its financial experience platform, which brings together advisor experience, business operations experience, and client experience in one place.

On May 1, WisdomTree disclosed a $21.9M impairment charge in Q1 on its expected exit from its investment in AdvisorEngine.