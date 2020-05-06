LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) gains 18.4% pre-market after yesterday's Q1 report beat revenue estimates and guided an earlier than expected return to profitability.

The company attributes the strength to the coronavirus-related work from home tailwind, which accelerated the shift away from traditional call centers.

LPSN signed 130 deals in Q1 (+10% Y/Y), including 56 new customer contracts.

Average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer grew more than 20% Y/Y to a record $365K.

For Q2, LivePerson forecasts $83-85M in revenue (+17-20% Y/Y) due to the YTD contract signings and strong volume trends. Adjusted EBITDA is guided between $1M and $2M, returning the company to profitability a quarter ahead of schedule.

The company widens its FY20 revenue outlook to $340-355 (+17-22%), lowers its expense expectation by $7.5M to $16.5M, and increases the adjusted EBITDA guidance to $3.5-10.5M from a range of $3M loss to $3M profit.

Press release.