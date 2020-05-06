It wasn't such a fun quarter for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) with theme parks closed after March 14.

Cedar Fair was having a strong start to the quarter with attendance up 19% before the stay-at-home orders went into effect.

In spite of the disruption caused by COVID-19, the company's season pass sales remained up more than 30% at the end of Q1.

Cedar Fair estimates a cash burn rate of $30M to $40M a month with parks closed. Should parks remain closed for an extended period of time, the company is prepared to activate additional cost-cutting and cash-savings measures to further reduce its cash burn rate.

Shares of FUN are down 0.28% premarket to $26.79.

