TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is 1.1% lower premarket after a downgrade at Deutsche Bank to Hold, from Buy.

The bank's expecting TripAdvisor to shed market share in the COVID-19 pandemic, as a "shift towards larger OTAs will make ad auctions less competitive."

Larger companies more in control of their own destinies are preferable, DB says.

It's lowered its price target to $21 from $45, cutting implied upside to 14%.

Street analysts are Neutral on TRIP on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Bearish.