GM, ATVI among premarket gainers

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA ) +24% on positive top-line data from AXA1125-003 clinical study.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI ) +27% on collaborating with Dr. Daniel Carter to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS ) +33% on patent filing for viral infection-preventing gel.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) +24% on Q1 results.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) +18% on Q1 results.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) +16% .

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +13% as dosing underway in study of Mesoblast cell therapy in COVID-19.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) +13% on Q1 results.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) +13% on Q1 results.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) +13% on achieving the FedRAMP Authorized designation at the Moderate security impact level.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) +12% on Q1 results.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) +12% on Q1 results.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +10% on 180.7% growth in April delivery.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) +10% on amending certain terms of the definitive transaction agreement with BorgWarner.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) +9% on Q1 results.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +9% on Q1 results.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) +9% on increasing dental care access via partnerships with major U.S. insurers.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) +8% .

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +8% on Q1 results.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) +8% on Q1 results.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) +7% on Q1 results.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) +7% .

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) +7% on Q1 results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +6% .

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) +6% .