Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) announces adding Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as an independent board director, effective today.

McMaster was the 26th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs until 2018.

Zoom appoints Josh Kallmer as its Head of Global Public Policy and Government Relations, effective May 26.

Kallmer most recently served as EVP for Policy at the Information Technology Industry Council, which advocates for the tech sector.

The announcement follows a rocky period for Zoom, which soared due to the work from home shift but also gained scrutiny for its security practices.