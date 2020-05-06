Bunge (BG -7.9% ) opens sharply lower after reporting a surprise Q1 loss and offering a pessimistic outlook for the full year.

The company swung to a Q1 net loss of $184M, or $1.46/share, from net income of $45M, or $0.26/share, in the year-ago period, hurt by $385M in mark-to-market losses on oilseed crushing contracts and forward hedges related to its oil pipeline.

Q1 revenues fell 7.7% Y/Y to $9.17B, well below consensus for an increase to ~$10B.

While it did not experience a significant disruption to its business from COVID-19, the company says it began to see the negative impact of a change in consumer behavior in its edible oils business in March.

Bunge foresees a particularly difficult year for its edible oils unit as the pandemic diminishes demand from its restaurant and food service customers.

Slumping fuel consumption, including for soybean oil-based biodiesel and corn- and sugar-based ethanol, also are expected to create further headwinds for the company.

"Our underlying business performed well during the quarter, and the mark-to-market adjustments we incurred are expected to reverse in the coming quarters," CEO Greg Heckman says.