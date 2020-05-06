Nutanix (NTNX +16.9% ) expects Q3 revenue between $312M - $317M, up 8% to 10% Y/Y, compared to consensus of $308.4M

Revenue growth rate reflects the top line compression resulting from ongoing transition to a subscription business model and away from selling hardware.

TCV revenue is expected to be between $307M - $312M, higher 16% - 17% and in-line with prior guidance of $300M - $320M.

TCV billings is expected to increase 14% - 16% to $371M - $376M, within prior guidance

Additionally, withdraws guidance for fiscal 2020, as well as calendar 2021 business model targets, amid uncertainty related to economic downturn due to the pandemic.