A survey conducted by Gordon Haskett shows that U.S. consumers may have peaked on the fear front, although high-traffic areas are still likely to be averted without an effective COVID-19 vaccine which is likely to slow a recovery.

Without a vaccine, consumers indicated they would feel more safe to visit in a month restaurants (48% yes), off-mall stores (44%) and malls (43%) than gym/fitness clubs (37%), planes (28%), bars/clubs (28%), sports stadiums (25%) and cruise ships (23%). Even with a vaccine, only 38% of respondents said they would take a cruise.

Another interesting pullout from the Gordon Haskett survey is that Target (NYSE:TGT), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are gaining traction in being the "retailer of choice" for online shoppers. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is still the top pick, but has fallen off over the month as shoppers have used other sources. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is second and is gaining some traction.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom also broke down the online grocery war between Walmart, Target, Kroger (KR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) based off the firm's survey. "On an individual retailer basis, Walmart saw a significant drop in people using online grocery pickup or delivery, decreasing 1,500 basis points to 38.4%, while TGT rose 650 basis points to 14.0%. Meanwhile, Kroger increased 620 basis points to 11.0% and COST increased 320 basis points to 7.3%," notes Grom.

