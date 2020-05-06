Brookfield Business Partners (BBU -1.9% ) Q1 FFO per unit of $1.29 falls from $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $10.1B vs. $9.20B a year ago.

The company is "cautiously considering new investment opportunities," said CEO Cyrus Madon. "Although we are planning for a very weak business environment through the rest of the year, BBU has substantial liquidity and businesses that are high-quality providers of essential products and services."

Q1 company EBITDA of $294M vs. $266M a year ago, reflecting incremental contributions from recent acquisitions partially offset by the impact of the current crisis on some of its businesses.

Business services segment EBITDA of $19M sank from $45M a year ago, reflecting losses at its construction services operations as a result of accounting for increased costs expected to be incurred on projects in the U.K. where construction works were substantially shut-down as a result of the pandemic.

Infrastructure services segment EBITDA of $156M vs. $135M.

Industrial segment EBITDA of $145M vs. $107M.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

