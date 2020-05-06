Stocks again move higher in reopening push

Stocks rise for a third straight day as hope spreads that the economy is starting to reopen, a theme underscored in comments by Pres. Trump; Dow +0.1% , S&P 500 +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

The forward looking sentiment outweighs awful ADP employment data, which showed U.S. private payrolls sank by 202. million in April, the most in records dating to 2002, as coronavirus lockdowns brought business activity to a near standstill.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.6% while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In the U.S., stocks which stand to benefit from a reopening of the economy - such as Gap, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, American and Delta Air Lines - ranked among early winners.

Tech and consumer discretionary are the early sector standouts, with utilities the worst performer.

The U.S. Treasury increased the amount of debt to auction to a record $96B, which translated to a selloff in Treasurys, with the 10-year yield rising 6 bps to 0.72%.