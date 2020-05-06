Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Skechers (SKX -0.3% ).

"After hosting investor meetings with CFO John Vandemore, we believe it is clear that SKX will emerge from the current crisis in a position of strength," updates Sam Poser.

"Compelling and accessibly priced product, a burgeoning e-commerce business, and ample liquidity will all help SKX weather the current crisis better than most peers, in our view," he adds.

The also notes that the crisis has led SKX to closely examine potential cost-savings initiatives to reduce SG&A over the long-term.

Poser says retail recovery in China continues to take shape, which is a positive sign for other regions such as the U.S. that are in the earlier stages of the pandemic.