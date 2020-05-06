BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q1 results:

Revenues: $4.8M (-18.6%); Product sales: $0.2M (-88.2%); Royalty revenue: $1.9M (-17.4%); Collaborative and other R&D: $2.7M (+42.1%).

Net loss: ($37.6M) (-20.9%); loss/share: ($0.24) (-14.3%).

Operating cash use: $23.1M.

2020 guidance: Net operating cash use: $125M - 150M (unch).

Key upcoming milestones: BioCryst expects three regulatory approvals for berotralstat in 2020 and early 2021. These timelines remain on track.

FDA is currently reviewing NDA for berotralstat; PDUFA date December 3.

Berotralstat approval in Japan expected in H2.

BCX9930 program: Data from treatment-naïve cohort 2 expected in Q3.

The company plans to begin enrolling PNH patients resistant to C5 inhibitors in Q3 and expects data by the end of 2020.

BioCryst remains on track to report data in H2 from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of BCX9250.

