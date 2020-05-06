Personal protective gear maker Alpha Pro Tech (APT +10.9% ) is up in early trade, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of its Q1 results. Highlights:

$46.8M in N-95 face mask orders booked since January 27, including a recently received order for $7.2M plus a $2.3M order for surgical masks.

First phase of N-95 production ramp almost completed. Second phase (more production lines) should be completed by late summer.

$13.3M in face shield orders booked since January 27 (as of May 1). About 14% have requested delivery dates in 2021.

Net sales: $18.2M (+48.0%).

Net income: $5.3M (+341.7%); EPS: $0.39 (+333.3%).

Alpha Pro Tech reports Q1 results