Personal protective gear maker Alpha Pro Tech (APT +10.9%) is up in early trade, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of its Q1 results. Highlights:
$46.8M in N-95 face mask orders booked since January 27, including a recently received order for $7.2M plus a $2.3M order for surgical masks.
First phase of N-95 production ramp almost completed. Second phase (more production lines) should be completed by late summer.
$13.3M in face shield orders booked since January 27 (as of May 1). About 14% have requested delivery dates in 2021.
Net sales: $18.2M (+48.0%).
Net income: $5.3M (+341.7%); EPS: $0.39 (+333.3%).
Compatriot Lakeland Industries (LAKE +3.1%) is up as well.
