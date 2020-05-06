Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is 3% lower after neutral Morgan Stanley trims its price target on increased uncertainty around how the company will finance an aggressive buildout of its own 5G network.

A new price target of $30 cuts implied upside to 27% from 48%.

“While the Fed has helped backstop the credit markets, that support does not necessarily support DISH obtaining the up to $10B in financing it needs to build out its network," analyst Benjamin Swinburne writes.

Those financing concerns have outpaced the benefit from the rising value of 5G, he says, and shares could be hurt by the perception that Dish would rather strain the balance sheet than pursue routes like spectrum sales.