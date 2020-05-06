Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) falls 5.1% after suspending its dividend in order to enhance liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collects more than 52% of April rents.

Is working to preserve profitability and cash flow while also working with tenants to address requests for lease concessions.

But here's an interesting note: "The Company believes that certain tenants, which remain open and hold an ability to pay, have elected to withhold April rent unnecessarily."

RPAI said talks with tenants are continuing and, generally, it hasn't yet reached agreements with tenants regarding concession requests.

Expects to reduce 2020 development spending by about $75M-$100M, primarily from halting vertical construction plans at its Carillon redevelopment.

Q1 operating FFO per share of 27 cents is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $118.7M vs. $122.7M a year ago; falls short of the $119.0M consensus.

Q1 same-store net operating income growth of 1.2% Y/Y.

Retail portfolio occupancy of 94.1%, down 110 basis points form 95.2% at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Retail Properties of America FFO beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 5)