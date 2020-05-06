Venator Materials (VNTR +15.4% ) jumps as much as 25% after Q1 earnings easily beat estimates and titanium dioxide volumes were better than expected.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 5% Y/Y to $57M but came in well ahead of $34.8M consensus.

Venator says COVID-19 had little effect on Q1 earnings but will have a meaningful impact on Q2 demand; Q1 average TiO2 pricing was stable compared to Q4 2019, and volumes increased in-line with historical seasonality, but the company sees volumes potentially declining 15%-20% in Q2.

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed thinks the market will view Venator's Q1 results favorably, noting shares "now trade at an enterprise value-to-replacement value of 0.17x, putting them squarely in the value category."