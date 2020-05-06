Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) slides after the company's Q1 earnings report doesn't quite keep up with investor expectations.

The 0.9% gain in Q1 direct segment sales and 23.9% jump in retail segment sales may have been underwhelming with shares of Nautilus bid up more than 140% in the six weeks before the earnings release.

"The continued momentum of our new connected fitness products and technology, as well as the strategic and operational changes instituted in the latter half of 2019 put us on track to deliver year-over-year improvement," says Nautilus CEO Jim Barr on the path ahead.