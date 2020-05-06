UBS is constructive on Wayfair (W +3.0% ), but keeps a Neutral rating due to its view shares are trading at fair value.

"There has been a share shift to online as a majority of its traditional competitors have closed physical locations. Plus, increased spending by consumers on their homes during the COVID period & the recent round of stimulus checks are all helping W's 2Q top-line. The key is what will be Wayfair's top-line run-rate once these tailwinds abate and can it generate sustainable profits at that lower sales growth," notes analyst Michael Lasser.

Lasser thinks Wayfair's revenue will slow in the second half, but remain above pre-COVID levels.

"eComm adoption will likely remain elevated in the NT. Plus, the home category should benefit from wallet share shifts. These factors should largely compensate for the tougher economic backdrop. Still, whether W can sustain its margin improvements remains a key debate, he notes.