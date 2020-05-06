Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL -2.9%) Q1 earnings came in below expectations; revenues and profits declined on lower realized prices and volumes
Natural gas gathered volumes of 4.52 TBtu/day was marginally down 0.4% Y/Y primarily due to lower gathered volumes in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, partially offset by higher gathered volumes in the Ark-La-Tex Basin.
Natural gas processed volumes was down 4% to 2.44 TBtu/d
The company says that DCF exceeded declared distributions by $142M to $314M, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 2.97x.
Enable Midstream updates 2020 outlook and sees net income of $195M - $235M, with adjusted EBITDA of $900M - $960M
Forecasts DCF between $585M - $645M
Expects total expansion capital of $105M - $145M
Previously: Enable Midstream EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 6)