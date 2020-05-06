Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL -2.9% ) Q1 earnings came in below expectations; revenues and profits declined on lower realized prices and volumes

Natural gas gathered volumes of 4.52 TBtu/day was marginally down 0.4% Y/Y primarily due to lower gathered volumes in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, partially offset by higher gathered volumes in the Ark-La-Tex Basin.

Natural gas processed volumes was down 4% to 2.44 TBtu/d

The company says that DCF exceeded declared distributions by $142M to $314M, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 2.97x.

Enable Midstream updates 2020 outlook and sees net income of $195M - $235M, with adjusted EBITDA of $900M - $960M

Forecasts DCF between $585M - $645M

Expects total expansion capital of $105M - $145M

Previously: Enable Midstream EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 6)