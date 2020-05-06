Available for pre-order today, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, and Surface Earbuds.

The Surface Go 2 offers a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, a dual microphone solution, 5MP front-facing camera, and 8th Gen Intel Core M options for the first time.

Surface Go 2, which is being marketed towards students and remote learning, starts at $399 and will be available May 12.

Microsoft says the Surface Book 3 offers 50% better performance than the previous generation. The models come in 13-inch or 15-inch with Intel's 10th Gen Core processors and the choice between Nvidia's GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs.

The designer and developer focused Surface Book 3 starts at $1,599 and releases on May 21.

The Surface Headphones 2 ($249, May 12) offer improved sound quality and 20 hours of battery life, while the AirPods competitor Surface Earbuds ($199, May 12) finally gets a release date after being announced last October.