CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi keeps a Sell rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +4.2% ) after factoring in the company's flurry of capital raises.

"Somewhat ominously, NCLH also alluded to 'substantial doubt' amid some lingering liquidity and/or financing challenges, which seems like a tacit acknowledgment that a potential bankruptcy filing could be on the table," he notes.

Amobi reminds that the company fully drew on a $1.55B credit revolver, raising its debt to $8.6B. "Having earlier withdrawn its '20 financial targets, NCLH recently said its advance bookings for the remainder of '20 were meaningfully lower (vs. '19), with '21 essentially flat (vs. '19) at pricing that is down mid-single digits, we think underscoring a likely uphill task ahead," he adds.