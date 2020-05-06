Harmony Gold to sell $200M of shares to fund asset buy
May 06, 2020
- Harmony Gold (HMY -12.2%) plunges on news that it plans to raise as much as $200M through a share issue to fund part of its purchase of AngloGold Ashanti's (AU -3.1%) last remaining assets in South Africa.
- Harmony says the fundraising would allow it to benefit from balance sheet flexibility and optionality given the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
- AngloGold announced in February that it would sell the assets, including Mponeng mine, the world's deepest gold mine, for ~$300M.
- Harmony also said it had withdrawn its annual production guidance, citing a lack of clarity on the ramp-up of production from its mines after coronavirus lockdowns.