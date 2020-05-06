BofA CEO sees consumer spending starting to recover - Fox Business
May 06, 2020 10:41 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Bank of America (BAC -0.4%) is starting to see consumer spending recover, CEO Brian Moynihan said in a phone interview on Fox Business's "Mornings with Maria."
- In the last two or three weeks, "spending started to grow" on both the merchant side and the consumer side, he said.
- "You’re starting to see these stimulus programs actually get deployed and in people’s pockets," he said.
- Looking at credit card data, consumers are starting to buy more gas as people start to drive more and they're spending more at restaurants.
- "You’re seeing restaurants grow almost, you know, double-digits in terms of activity," as restaurants other than quick-service adapt their business models, Moynihan said.
- He expects that BofA's 2020 expenses will be at the ~$53.5B guidance it had provided.
- As for the economy's recovery, Moynihan points out that this is a health crisis and there will be "ebbs and flows" of that crisis — and readjusting of business plans — until there's a vaccine.
- Even with near zero interest rates until 2023, he said BofA can continue to provide adequate returns for shareholders, as it did in the low-interest years after the financial crisis.
- "So, it will be less earnings, but on the other hand, you know, the amount of capital we generate and the capabilities we have will provide adequate returns for shareholders," he said.