Beyond Meat (BYND +19.1% ) shoots higher after investors latch on to the plant-based meat producer's 141% Q1 revenue growth and surprise profit.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner (Perform): "We overall look very favorably upon the Q1 delivery from BYND even with intense foodservice headwinds. Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $12.7M easily topped a Street figure of $1.6M driven by well-above-plan gross margins, which in our view is a positive indicator of the longer-term profit potential of the model and strength of BYND’s competitive position. Given the Q1 positives, the more difficult foodservice conditions post Q1 coupled with a now elevated valuation keep us sidelined. Two of our favorite growth stories in our universe including BYND and FRPT are both benefiting from significant scarcity value within the consumer staples universe, but valuations are difficult to justify for both names at current levels, in our view."

UBS analyst Steven Strycula (Sell rating): "We expect traffic trends to trough in Q2 as mobility restrictions peak, but we anticipate a gradual recovery in restaurant traffic, particularly at independents. In the current environment restaurants are placing increased menu emphasis on 'value items' and are hesitant to onboard new menu items at this time. Following BYND's call we reduce our Q2 and FY20 foodservice sales trends to +4% YoY and +28% YoY."

Bank of America (Underperform): "We raise our FY20, FY21 and FY22 sales estimates to $497m, $723m and $1,020m driven by strength in retail and the addition of the Starbucks partnerships. We raise our PO from $58 to $68 which is still based on a FY21E EV/Sales multiple of 6.0x. However we reiterate our Underperform based on our view that BYND’s significant exposure to the foodservice sector (51% of 2019 sales) and premium valuation multiple (7.0x CY20E EV/Sales) position the company to underperform food/beverage peers."

