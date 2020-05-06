Devon Energy (DVN +4.5% ) moves higher during the company's earnings conference call, as executives say they expect "minimal" shut-in volumes in H2.

Devon says it is suspending activity in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Powder River plays and expects to exit Q2 with 65% fewer frack crews than the company averaged during Q1.

Of the 10K bbl/day of oil production being curbed in Q2, Devon says 20% represents shut-ins and 80% represents curtailments.

Devon says it will complete wells but at a slower pace in Q2 and Q3, and anticipates 100 drilled but uncompleted wells by year-end 2020, which will provide the ability to quickly restart the business.

Shares already were higher after reporting an easy Q1 earnings beat, with adjusted EBITDAX of $490M and cash from operations of $529M also topping expectations.