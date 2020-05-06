Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is up 0.7% after its Q1 earnings topped profit expectations despite flat revenues.

Net income fell to $377M from $384, but EPS rose to $0.87 from $0.85.

And while total revenues dipped 1% to $2.68B (flat in constant currency), ad revenues were unchanged. Distribution revenues (excluding forex effects) rose both in the U.S. and internationally.

Adjusted OIBDA fell 4%, to $1.11B.

As for COVID-19 impact, "while we did not incur significant disruptions during the three months ended March 31, 2020, we have taken certain steps to mitigate the risks to our business in light of the pandemic," the company says.

An assessment of goodwill, other intangibles, deferred tax assets, programming assets, and accounts receivable for recoverability resulted in no asset impairments for the time being.

Meanwhile, "The effects of the pandemic may negatively impact the Company's financial position, results of operations, and cash flows. In particular, our advertising revenues, which represented 54% of our consolidated revenues in 2019, may decrease significantly throughout the remainder of 2020 if our advertising partners in certain sectors (such as travel) reduce their advertising spending or if we are limited in our ability to create and air new content due to prolonged production shutdowns and delays."

And the third-party production partners that make its content were forced to shut down during Q1. Discovery plans to keep adapting to the situation.

