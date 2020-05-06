Philip Morris International (PM -1.9% ) is lower as the company holds its annual meeting today in a virtual format.

Execs maintained that liquidity and the balance sheet are string in their address to shareholders.

"We remain confident in our structural mid-term growth prospects and, when the current headwinds have passed, expect to resume growth consistent with our 2019 to 2021 currency-neutral compound annual growth targets. Crucially, our organization, liquidity and balance sheet are strong. We will continue to protect and support our employees, serve our consumers and reward our shareholders, which includes our strong commitment to our dividend."

Shareholder meeting webcast