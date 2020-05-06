Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +6.5% ) is rated at Outperform and remains the top small-cap pick at Oppenheimer after the firm digested Q1 earnings.

"We overall look very favorably upon SFM’s Q1 results even excluding a material benefit from COVID-19. Adjusted EPS of $0.79 easily topped a consensus figure of $0.54. Results would have topped Street expectations even before a $0.22 benefit from COVID-19. Q1 comps increased 10.6% and April trends remained strong increasing 7.2% (~3–4% pt. headwind related to Easter)."

Analyst Rupesh Parikh notes SFM also introduced longer term targets for LSD comps, 10%-plus unit growth annually, and stable to expanding operating margins.

The price target is bumped up to $26 vs. the average sell-side PT of $23.03.