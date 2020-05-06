Dow Inc. (DOW -2.8% ) is down after UBS cuts its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy due to a weaker business outlook, for the stock's fourth Wall Street downgrade in the past week.

UBS analyst John Roberts says Dow's margins are significantly sensitive to oil and expects oil to remain volatile in the intermediate term, and he sees demand uncertainties persisting, but notes Dow's ~8% dividend yield could support the stock.

Dow earlier received downgrades from BofA, Citi and Credit Suisse, citing business headwinds seen lasting into 2022 and a polyethylene margin squeeze.

Dow's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.