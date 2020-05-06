Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) sinks 18% after Q1 adjusted distributable EPS shrinks to 6 cents from $1.19 in Q4 2019 and 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Did not declare a distribution for the quarter.

Sculptor Master Fund fell 6.6% net in Q1, but rose 5.5% net in April, bringing YTD performance through April 30, 2020, to -1.4% net.

Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund fell 20% net in Q1, rose 1.5% net in April; YTD performance -18.8% net.

Assets under management of $33.4B on March 31, 2020 decline from $34.5B on Dec. 31, 2019, as market depreciation of $1.58B more than offset $555M of net inflows.

Experienced net outflows of $279.3M from opportunistic credit funds and $209.7M from multi-strategy funds; net inflows of $646.9M into real estate funds and $397M into Institutional Credit Strategies.

Previously: Sculptor Capital Management EPS misses by $0.35, beats on revenue (May 6)