MacroGenics (MGNX +92.9% ) zooms northward on a healthy 16x surge in volume in response to its Q1 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $13.7M (+41.2%) due to jump in collaboration income.

Key future milestones:

ASCO: presentation of data from Phase 1 study of MDG013, Phase 1/2 study of MCG018 and Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab in HER2+ breast cancer.

In H2: final analysis of survival data from SOPHIA, initial data from Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY study of margetuximab in gastric cancer, data from Phase 1 of MGD019 and additional data on flotetuzumab in AML.

Licensee Incyte expects to present data on PD-1 inhibitor retifanlimab (formerly MGA012) in anal cancer.

Company expects an FDA action date in December for its application seeking approval of margetuximab, combined with chemo, in metastatic HER2+ breast cancer. An advisory committee meeting is planned.

It will meet with the FDA this quarter to clarify a registration path for flotetuzumab for AML patients who have failed to respond to induction therapy.

Initiation of Phase 2 study of enoblituzumab in head and neck cancer delayed due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Enrollment suspended in ex-U.S. Phase 1/2 study of flotetuzumab, combined with retifanlimab, in AML.

Management believes that its current resources plus expected collaboration payments should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.

