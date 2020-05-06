Eros International (EROS +5.3% ) says it Eros Now has expanded its existing partnership with Freecharge, one of India's leading digital marketplaces for financial services and products, allowing its customers to experience Eros Now’s massive content library at a 35% discount to the annual subscription price.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for digital consumers and lately Over-the-Top and digital payment platforms, have witnessed a massive growth. As India constantly avails digital services for all their needs, the partnership with Freecharge helps Eros Now further to cater to audiences demand to stream premium content online.”