Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) falls 2.0% after activist investor Jonathan Litt makes the case that the REIT is poised to bear the brunt of the storm as employers question the need for physical office space in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management holds a stake in ESRT.

The hurricane started forming in 2018 when the federal government's $10K cap on state and local tax income deduction hurt New York's competitiveness then worsened in 2019 with WeWork's implosion, Litt explains. That's on top of stalled rent growth and values in the market.

"Now in 2020, this existential hurricane has become a Category 5, as NYC is the epicenter for COVID-19 in the United States," Litt said.

Among his points on ESRT: